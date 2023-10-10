Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 2,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $15,396,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.