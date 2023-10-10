CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

