Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,143 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $326.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.70 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

