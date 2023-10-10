SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 564,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Progressive by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

