Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $238.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.98. 389,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.