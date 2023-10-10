Ethereum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.48 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,566.83 or 0.05721519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion and approximately $6.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00035443 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024812 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015022 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010719 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003804 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002167 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,250,550 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
