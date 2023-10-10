Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,751. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

