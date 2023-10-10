Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $25.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.70 to $25.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

JHG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 386,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

