Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 489 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $450.68. 104,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $451.78. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

