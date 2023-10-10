Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

