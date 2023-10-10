Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. 1,861,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,400. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

