Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,853 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. 816,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

