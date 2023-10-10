Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 348,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,501. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

