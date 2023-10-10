Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

