Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 817,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

