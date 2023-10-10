Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Purchases £150.48 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($184.19).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Chris Carney purchased 133 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($183.95).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.70 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 12,289,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.55. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 710.63, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

TW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 94 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.88) to GBX 141 ($1.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.49).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

