Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,502 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 196,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

