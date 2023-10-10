Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY remained flat at $56.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

