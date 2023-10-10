Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 131 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.74. 239,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,000. The stock has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.85.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

