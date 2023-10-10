Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. 126,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

