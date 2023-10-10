Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 947 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.52 ($185.46).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 987 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($181.21).

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 948.80 ($11.61). 4,242,564 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,282.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,048.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($15.91) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155 ($14.14).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

