Parthenon LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parthenon LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

