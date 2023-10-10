Murray International (LON:MYI) Insider Acquires £11,450 in Stock

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Eckersley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($14,014.69).

Gregory Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregory Eckersley acquired 5,000 shares of Murray International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($14,932.68).

Murray International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON MYI traded up GBX 4.61 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 231.61 ($2.83). 766,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.74. Murray International has a 52-week low of GBX 225.60 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.38).

Murray International Cuts Dividend

About Murray International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

