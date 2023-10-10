Parthenon LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $305.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

