Parthenon LLC Acquires New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.6 %

ECL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.32. 134,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

