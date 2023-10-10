The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

