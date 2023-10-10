Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 1.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 222,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

