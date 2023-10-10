Parthenon LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,901. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

