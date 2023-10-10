Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 221,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period.

NYSE MAV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,298. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

