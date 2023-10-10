Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

