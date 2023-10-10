Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 480,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

