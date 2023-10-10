Mackay Shields LLC Sells 132,809 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,809 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

