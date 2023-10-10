Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $32.98 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

