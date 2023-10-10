Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 133 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average is $250.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

