Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

ADI stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

