LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 740,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,908,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.