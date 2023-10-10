Unigestion Holding SA Buys 19,231 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HP were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.