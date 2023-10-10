Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.21. 141,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,793. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

