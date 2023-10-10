Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,718 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

