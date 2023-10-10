Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 231,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

