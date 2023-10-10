Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.71 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

