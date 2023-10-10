State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 22.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.