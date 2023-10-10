Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.96. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 116,832 shares changing hands.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.84 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.92% and a negative net margin of 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 181,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

