Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $48.54

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.54, but opened at $19.87. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 7,333,858 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $896.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

