SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.76

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $19.99. SI-BONE shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 2,738 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,556 shares of company stock worth $2,502,009. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

