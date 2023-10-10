POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $96.82

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.82, but opened at $91.98. POSCO shares last traded at $92.17, with a volume of 73,020 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 29.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.