Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.82. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 10,541 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.