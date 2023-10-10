Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Up to $126.39

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.39, but opened at $130.37. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $130.29, with a volume of 6,470 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,500,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.