Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.35. Evotec shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5,739 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Evotec Trading Up 4.5 %
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
