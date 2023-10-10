John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down to $34.63

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.45. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 65,466 shares traded.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

